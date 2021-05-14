No Mask? No Problem! (If You’re Vaccinated)
Now, this is some good news! The CDC has released new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
If you’re fully vaccinated you can resume everyday activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing! CDC director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky said, “Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads,” she continued to state, “that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”
There are some exceptions like fully vaccinated people must continue to wear masks in health care environments, in businesses that require masks, and while traveling via public transportation and air travel. But we’re headed in the right direction!
A person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks from your last dose of the vaccination. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, here is information on how to get yours.
According to the CDC data, approximately 35% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Here is a guide to help you understand activities that would be safe for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people.
Be safe and get your vaccine!