No Charges Will Be Filed In Britney Spears #Slapgate

UPDATE: There will be NO charges filed as it was determined it was Britney’s own hand that slapped her face. Police determined the security guard was swatting her hand away which resulted in her hitting herself in the face.

A police report was filed after the incident involving Britney Spears and security detail for NBA star Victor Wembanyama. It happened in Vegas as both were walking into a restaurant at the Aria hotel. Spears says in her account of what happened on social media that she wanted to congratulate him on his success and tried to get his attention by tapping him on the shoulder.

A witness says Britney was using a British accent saying “excuse me Sir…excuse me Sir”…and that’s when the security guard swatted at her causing her to slap her own face and knock her sunglasses off. Wembanyama was aware there was a commotion but says security told him to keep walking. He didn’t realize the person involved was Spears until waking up to the news the next day.