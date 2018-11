Umm…New Kids on the Block album “Hangin’ Tough” turns 30 YEARS OLD. Marinate in that for a sec.

Then rejoice in the knowledge THEY ARE REISSUING IT, mixing old with new! It’ll have 5 new remixes and three newly recorded tracks, including recent single “80s Baby.” You can get it on digital and CD with a collectible 2LP picture-disc vinyl, and even an NKOTB.com exclusive cassette March 8.

** ALSO: TODAY is Jonathan Knight’s 50 birthday.​ So there’s that.

