New Kids On The Block announced The Mixtape Tour for spring/summer 2019!!!!

It’s starting May 2nd right up the road in Cincinnati Ohio, then goes to Indy May 5 and Nashville May 9. That’s as close as they are coming to Louisville…sad face.

Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature will serve as the supporting acts for the 53-city tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFO