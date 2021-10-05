NKOTB Announce MixTape Tour 2022 with Guests

New Kids on the Block is hitting the road next spring with special guests Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.
The MixTape Tour will be a 50-plus date journey across the United States is slated to kick off on May 10, 2022 at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio before wrapping up on July 23 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tour will also make stops at arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Official fan club presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv
— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour…we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
