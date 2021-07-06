Nintendo Is Ready to Step Into The Movie Industry With Your Favorite Characters

Video games and movies have worked side by side, and now Nintendo is seizing the opportunity to bring their games to life on the big screen.
Back in the day, Nintendo had the “Super Mario Bros.” movie, which had little to do with the game, but Nintendo is making a drastic change forward as far as new movie projects.
The producer behind the Despicable Me movies has joined Nintendo's board of directors to help them make movies. https://t.co/828hRQoHos pic.twitter.com/mbPRkuYlkJ
— IGN (@IGN) July 5, 2021
The CEO of the animation studio illumination of Nintendo said, “The processes of making visual content and developing games share some of the same ways of thinking, but there are also differences. The movie business, including distribution, is in a period of transformation. We think that asking for Chris’ input, as an expert with many years of experience in Hollywood, will be of great help to us in the future.”
Nintendo says that they don’t want to have their video games just feature Mario in their upcoming movie projects. They want to create new characters for their ‘Nintendo Universe’.