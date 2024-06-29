Nicole Scherzinger Talks About Wanting To Start A Family
June 29, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Louisville’s Nicole Scherzinger opened up about wanting to start a family soon. She said about motherhood, “Oh my gosh, I would love to. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. The clock is ticking.”
She continued, “I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”
We’re excited to see her in her Mom-Era!
