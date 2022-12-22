Nicole Scherzinger is Manifesting A Taylor Swift Collab

A Nicole Scherzinger/ Taylor Swift Collab?

Louisville’s Nicole Scherzinger is up for a collab with Taylor Swift one day. This comes after fans speculated that Nicole was teasing a collab with Taylor Swift because of her all-black outfit and dark nail polish. She responded to fans’ questions by posting a video that was captioned, “I’d be down for a collab @Taylor Swift.” And that made fans very excited. One wrote, “THAT WOULD BE EVERYTHING! I’m tagging @Taylor Swift so maybe she sees your post.”

Could you see the two women working together? If so, on what kind of song?