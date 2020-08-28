Nicole Richie AKA Nikki Fre$h Drops A Rap Album

      Breaking News
Reality star, actress, author, lifestyle expert and fashion icon Nicole Richie is officially launching a rap career. She teased a clip of the hip-hop-infused album, titled “Unearthed,” which drops today.

A sample of her lyrics; “We need that water, water/ We need that drip, drip/ We gettin’ thirsty/ We need a sip, sip/ And not that dirty, dirty/ We need that clean [stuff]/ It’s a necessity/ Everyone deserves it.”

The music will be released under her stage name, Nikki Fre$h, which is the persona that a 6-episode Quibi show is built around.

 

