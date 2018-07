Nicole Kidman launched into hero mode and saved her kids Sunday at home!

Okay, well it wasn’t as dramatic as that sounds but still a big bucket of NOPE for most of us. She saw a TARANTULA by the pool, caught it and released it. Yep…nope.

She posted a video on Instagram in which you can hear her daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10, screaming in horror as she approached the eight-legged creature with no apprehension.

#likeaboss