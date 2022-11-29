99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nicole Kidman Buys Autographed Hugh Jackman Hat For $100,000

November 29, 2022 6:00AM EST
Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s The Music Man revival Saturday on Broadway. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman popped up when she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman.

He shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking her for her support: “I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know…” 

 

MORE HERE

