Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For “Practical Magic” Sequel
June 11, 2024 9:18AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Warner Bros. is developing a sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic, in which Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play sisters who happen to be witches looking for love. Both will be back in their roles on screen and as producers behind the scenes.
The plot will continue the story from the original movie, which you can currently see on Max. No word yet on when to expect it in theaters.
