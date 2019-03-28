Nicolas Cage’s Next Marriage May Not Happen

Well this isn’t off to a great starts. Nicolas Cage was caught on video making a scene while applying for a marriage license with his girlfriend, Erika Koike, in Las Vegas.

He was drunk and yelling ‘‘she is going to take all my money” and ”her ex is a druggy”. He then says ‘he isn’t doing it’ – referring to getting a marriage license. The girlfriend kept saying, ”Baby I am not asking you to do this”’ .

Cage has been married three times before, most recently to Alice Kim from 2004 through 2016. Maybe we pump the brakes on this one??



