Nicolas Cage’s Fourth Marriage Is Over After Four Days

Well that was fast. Nicolas Cage was caught on video making a scene while applying for a marriage license with his girlfriend, Erika Koike, in Las Vegas. Turns out, they actually got married that day too.

He was drunk and yelling ‘‘she is going to take all my money” and ”her ex is a druggy”. He then says ‘he isn’t doing it’ – referring to getting a marriage license. The girlfriend kept saying, ”Baby I am not asking you to do this”’ .

Cage has been married three times before, most recently to Alice Kim from 2004 through 2016. Looks like he had some #ragrets and wants his fourth annulled.



FULL STORY