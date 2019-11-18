Nicolas Cage Is In Talks To Play…Nicolas Cage
This has many layers and could be quirky and weird but also fantastic. And this old SNL sketch makes so much sense with this story.
The movie is called “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, where Nicolas Cage would star as actor Nicolas Cage. The character is desperate to get a role in a new Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. He also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990’s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore. I can totally envision this so far…
The Cage character is also under a mountain of debt and finds himself forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who happens to be a fan of Cage’s work and secretly hopes to show him a script on which he’s been working.
While he bonds with the man, Cage is informed by the CIA that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee and is recruited by the U.S. government to get intelligence. The situation spirals even more dramatically when the Mexican brings over Cage’s daughter and his ex-wife for a reconciliation, and when their lives are on the line, Cage takes on the role of a lifetime.
Sooo…it could be really good right?? Like only Nicolas Cage could do this sort of thing right?
FULL STORY