Nicki Minaj to Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000

Jan 9, 2021 @ 2:13pm

In 2018, Nicki Minaj requested a license to use Tracy Chapman’s song, “Baby Can I Hold You,” for a potential song on her album, ‘Queen,’ called “Sorry.”

Well, her request was denied.

So what happened? Well, Tracy Chapman filed suit in October 2018 after alleging that Nicki had leaked the song to NYC DJ Funkmaster Flex.  That leak led to the song making its way to the internet.

According to federal court documents obtained by ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ the two musicians will settle out of court to the tune of $450,000.

