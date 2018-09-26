Nicki Minaj Makes Good On A $25,000 Promise…But What Happened Might Surprise You

Remember when Nicki Minaj said she was giving former ‘Cosby Show’ actor turned Trader Joe’s cashier Geoffrey Owens $25,000?  She did…and he donated all of it to the Actor’s Fund in honor of the actor who played Cosby’s father “Russell”.

Earle Hyman died at the Actor’s Home.  Nicki approved of that saying, “I’m happy to be a part of a great cause. I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman.”

 

