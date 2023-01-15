99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nicki Minaj Hit A Major Milestone

January 15, 2023 9:10AM EST
Share
Nicki Minaj Hit A Major Milestone
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For female rappers Nicki Minaj has yet another notch in her belt to solidify her position as a rap icon.  Almost two decades into her career, Minaj hit a major milestone for female rappers on Spotify, surpassing over 28 billion streams.

 “@NICKIMINAJ has now surpassed 28 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. She’s the first female rapper to hit this milestone,” Chart Data reported.

The “Do We Got Have A Problem” rapper has been breaking many records lately. Last week, Minaj eclipsed Missy Elliot as the longest-charting female rapper on Billboard’s Hot 100 because of her No.1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which charted again on the week of January 5, earning the hit a 20-week total.

What’s your favorite feature by Nicki?

More about:
milestone
Nicki Minaj

POPULAR POSTS

1

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip
2

Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital After Snowplow Runs Over His Leg
3

Hugh Jackman Escalates His "Feud" With Ryan Reynolds
4

Buffalo Couple Takes In Stranded Tourists
5

Ashley Olsen Got Married

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE