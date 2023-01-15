Nicki Minaj Hit A Major Milestone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For female rappers Nicki Minaj has yet another notch in her belt to solidify her position as a rap icon. Almost two decades into her career, Minaj hit a major milestone for female rappers on Spotify, surpassing over 28 billion streams.

.@NICKIMINAJ has now surpassed 28 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. She’s the first female rapper to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) January 13, 2023

The “Do We Got Have A Problem” rapper has been breaking many records lately. Last week, Minaj eclipsed Missy Elliot as the longest-charting female rapper on Billboard’s Hot 100 because of her No.1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which charted again on the week of January 5, earning the hit a 20-week total.

