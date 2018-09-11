Nicki Minaj Gets SAVAGE When Talking About Her Fight With Cardi B

Nicki Minaj talked about the fight with Cardi B on her show “Queen Radio” yesterday, she said, “You put your hands on certain people you gonna die. PERIOD.” CLICK HERE FOR THE NSFW SEGMENT

Nicki also says she was mortified by Cardi B’s attack last weekend because it happened in front of people from the upper echelon of people with their lives together, and insists she never spoke ill of baby Kulture, despite Cardi’s claim. She clarified she has never and would never talk smack about someone else’s parenting skills or child.

Here’s the video of the fight:

MORE HERE

AND MORE HERE