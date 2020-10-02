      Weather Alert

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Welcome First Baby Into the World

Oct 2, 2020 @ 6:56am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Nicki Minaj is a mom! Nicki and her husband welcome their first baby together on Wednesday, September 30th! The couple tied the knot in October 2019, and almost exactly one year later, their baby is here!

No further details yet but we are anxiously waiting!

 

