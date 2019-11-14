NickFlix: Nickelodeon, Netflix Join Forces
WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 3: The Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards Sign at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA, April 3, 2004 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
In a deal that places the “Rugrats” in the “Stranger Things” universe, Nickelodeon has joined forces with Netflix in an agreement to co-produce feature films and TV series.
The multi-year deal, signed Wednesday, will see some classic Nickelodeon characters, as well as new ones, featured in new projects “for kids and families around the world,” according to a statement.
“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” says Netflix’s Melissa Cobb.