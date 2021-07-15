      Weather Alert

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Coming to Nintendo Switch

Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:07am

If you’ve played Super Smash Bros too much while on quarantine, there’s a new Smash Bros-like game that may ease your video game fighting fix.

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features characters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and more. There will be 20 levels in the game for your favorite Nickelodeon characters to fight it out and as a bonus, you’ll be able to unlock cool fighting moves.

Grab the game for Nintendo Switch later this year.

