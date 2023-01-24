Nickelback Plays Jax’s First Dance Song From Her Living Room

Jax’s own song “Ring Pop” says she doesn’t need “no diamonds, you’re my rock / and I’m okay with a Ring Pop.” But she did get engaged in the new year and it wasn’t even a Ring Pop.

She had high hopes for Nickelback to play at her wedding, but it wasn’t going to work out. So… the next best (maybe even better?) thing is having them in her living room to play her “First Dance” wedding song, “Far Away” from 2006, with her fiancé.

In the video she explains,