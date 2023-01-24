Nickelback Plays Jax’s First Dance Song From Her Living Room
January 24, 2023 2:26PM EST
Jax’s own song “Ring Pop” says she doesn’t need “no diamonds, you’re my rock / and I’m okay with a Ring Pop.” But she did get engaged in the new year and it wasn’t even a Ring Pop.
@jaxwritessongs We are officially engaged. I get to marry my best friend. And as much as I love this ring…I will always be ok with a Ring Pop. 💍❤️ #happynewyear #engaged #bestfriend #2023 @jaxsboyfriend ♬ Ring Pop – Jax
She had high hopes for Nickelback to play at her wedding, but it wasn’t going to work out. So… the next best (maybe even better?) thing is having them in her living room to play her “First Dance” wedding song, “Far Away” from 2006, with her fiancé.
@jaxwritessongs Replying to @nickelback Nickelback was in our living room. This really happened 💀💍👰🏼♀️👨🏼🦰 🎸. @nickelback @jaxsfiance #fypシ #wedding #omg #crying ♬ Far Away (2020 Remaster) – Nickelback
In the video she explains,
They can’t make it to our wedding BUT they showed up to our house and they’re in our living room. So, we’re gonna do our first dance right here in our living room.
