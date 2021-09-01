Nick The Dolphin Is Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places

There’s a dolphin named Nick in the U.K. that is looking for love…but might be a little confused. Or maybe there’s slim pickens in the lady dolphin community. Nick was filmed buddying up to beach-goers in Hayle Harbour, Cornwall, last week.
The footage, shot by British Divers Marine Life Rescue and first posted to Facebook, shows Nick the dolphin splashing water at excited swimmers and paddleboarders and performing tricks like an impromptu Sea World show. A conservationist said, “Dolphins play with interesting things in the water, and this can include people.” They were just advising people not get too close because Nick boisterous behavior could lead to accidental injuries. Dolphins are apparently not the only sea creatures that could show amorous feelings for humans. Last month, it was discovered that sea snakes attack people because they are “highly aroused.”
