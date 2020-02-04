      Weather Alert

Nick Lachey Hasn’t Read Jessica Simpson’s Book Because They’ve “All Moved On”

Feb 4, 2020 @ 7:20am

Nick Lachey says he hasn’t read ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s new book but they all moved on.

The 98 Degrees singer said,  “I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us.”

He continued, “There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on.”

Nick and wife Vanessa were on the Today show promoting their new Netflix dating show.

