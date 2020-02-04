Nick Lachey Hasn’t Read Jessica Simpson’s Book Because They’ve “All Moved On”
Nick Lachey says he hasn’t read ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s new book but they all moved on.
The 98 Degrees singer said, “I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us.”
He continued, “There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on.”
Nick and wife Vanessa were on the Today show promoting their new Netflix dating show.
MORE HERE