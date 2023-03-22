Nick Lachey Has To Go To Anger Management After This Paparazzo Exchange

Source: YouTube

Nick Lachey has to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after a run in last year with a paparazzo. He was charged with assault and battery against Jody Santos in March 2022 but didn’t get any formal punishment until Santos hassled the Beverly Hills Police Department for months.

Santos spotted Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, leaving Mastro’s restaurant in Beverly Hills March 27, 2022. Nick saw her across the street taking photos in her car and ran over to try to grab her camera and phone through the passenger window. Santos said she has “no doubt” Nick would have “knocked” her out if she didn’t raise up the window.