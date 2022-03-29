      Weather Alert

NIck Lachey Apologizes For Run In With Photographer

Mar 29, 2022 @ 7:46am

Nick Lachey tweeted about trying to grab a phone from a photographer who was taking a picture of him and his wife, Vanessa.

Earlier on Monday, TMZ had posted video of Lachey approaching the woman’s car and seemingly trying to grab her phone as she filmed him.  She can be heard saying, “[What are] you so mad for?” Nick then reached into the car and began laughing. He then stuck his tongue out at the photographer before walking back across the street to join Vanessa and their friend.

The couple hosted a second season of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix and talked about the heated reunion show recently.

 

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

TAGS
apology Nick Lachey Photographer TMZ
POPULAR POSTS
This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars
Did Lady Gaga Sabotage This Reality Star's Music Career?
Missed Connections: The Ficus and The Finger
Community Rallies Behind Woman Critically Injured By Drunk Driver...And Lost Her Apartment
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On