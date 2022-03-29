NIck Lachey Apologizes For Run In With Photographer

Nick Lachey tweeted about trying to grab a phone from a photographer who was taking a picture of him and his wife, Vanessa.
Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.
— Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022
However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I “got physical” with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to crate their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.
Earlier on Monday, TMZ had posted video of Lachey approaching the woman’s car and seemingly trying to grab her phone as she filmed him. She can be heard saying, “[What are] you so mad for?” Nick then reached into the car and began laughing. He then stuck his tongue out at the photographer before walking back across the street to join Vanessa and their friend.
Nick Lachey got physical with a photographer after trying to snatch a phone out of her hands. https://t.co/01HPnU3kFu
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2022
The couple hosted a second season of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix and talked about the heated reunion show recently.
