Nick Jonas Traps Us All With A New Puppy
There was no avoiding visual pleasure with Nick’s both thirst-filled and absolutely adorable post. Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram showing his wife Priyanka Chopra surprising him. Jonas was shirtless in bed when a German Shepard puppy jumped in.
“Back with my boys..,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress shared on social media, alongside a heartwarming photo of her fur baby posing with her husband. “welcome home @ginothegerman.”
“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino,” he shared on Twitter with a swoon-worthy video of the moment Gino jumped on him in bed.
Chopra got the puppy as the couple gets ready to celebrate their first anniversary.