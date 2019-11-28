      Weather Alert

Nick Jonas Traps Us All With A New Puppy

Nov 28, 2019 @ 10:23am

There was no avoiding visual pleasure with Nick’s both thirst-filled and absolutely adorable post. Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram showing his wife Priyanka Chopra surprising him. Jonas was shirtless in bed when a German Shepard puppy jumped in.

“Back with my boys..,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress shared on social media, alongside a heartwarming photo of her fur baby posing with her husband. “welcome home @ginothegerman.”

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino,” he shared on Twitter with a swoon-worthy video of the moment Gino jumped on him in bed.

Chopra got the puppy as the couple gets ready to celebrate their first anniversary.

