Nick Jonas Surprised A Fan Walking Their Dog Wearing a Jonas Brothers Shirt

Nick Jonas surprised a fan, who was wearing a Jonas Brothers’ t-shirt, and he posted the reaction on IG. Nick was riding in the car with his brothers when he saw the fan with the t-shirt.
The fan was ecstatic about the encounter and posted a video of her reaction to the moment. She said, “It’s so crazy to me. Not only was it Nick that posted it, and not me, but he has a video and a photo, and Joe was recording as well. It’s so weird to me that they have me and Sonny in their phones, in their camera roll right now.”
Not too long ago Joe Jonas popped up at a Spin class to show some love after finding out that the class was themed with Jonas Brothers’ music.