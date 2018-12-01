Nick Jonas Is A Married Man!!!!

It’s official! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are husband and wife!

.@priyankachopra and @NickJonas are married! To commemorate the occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, captured on #Pixel3 with @madebygoogle. See both here: https://t.co/Q8N5Kws6BG pic.twitter.com/87ceqXMWnL — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 1, 2018

Before their big day, Chopra revealed to Vogue that her love would be riding a horse into their wedding. She talked about being so open about their relationship, too. “I’ve had that rule my whole life. Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever. … What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this. This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now,” she said.

