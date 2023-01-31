99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nick Jonas Debuts His Daughter At Jonas Brothers Walk Of Fame Ceremony

January 31, 2023 6:59AM EST
Share

The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and family was all there to celebrate, including Nick’s wife Priyanka and their daughter Malti.

This was the first time their daughter has been seen in public and she just turned 1. Cutie! Nick had sweet words for his wife saying, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you.” Before now, they have always covered her face with an emoji on social media.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

More about:
daughter
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jonas Brothers
Malti
Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
3

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
4

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
5

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE