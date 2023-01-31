Nick Jonas Debuts His Daughter At Jonas Brothers Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and family was all there to celebrate, including Nick’s wife Priyanka and their daughter Malti.

This was the first time their daughter has been seen in public and she just turned 1. Cutie! Nick had sweet words for his wife saying, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you.” Before now, they have always covered her face with an emoji on social media.