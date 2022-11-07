Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears During BSB Tribute To His Brother

The Backstreet Boys were playing a show in London one day after the death of Nick Carter’s 34-year-old brother Aaron, and they paused for a tribute to him. Nick Carter was understandably emotional as Kevin Richardson spoke. The band played “No Place” as photos of Nick and Aaron played onscreen. A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him. “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday.