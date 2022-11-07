99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears During BSB Tribute To His Brother

November 7, 2022 6:08PM EST
Share

The Backstreet Boys were playing  a show in London one day after the death of Nick Carter’s 34-year-old brother Aaron, and they paused for a tribute to him. Nick Carter was understandably emotional as Kevin Richardson spoke. The band played “No Place” as photos of Nick and Aaron played onscreen. A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him.  “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,”  “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday.

More about:
Aaron Carter
Backstreet Boys
Death
emotional
London
Nick Carter
Tribute

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
3

Norton Health Dresses Up NICU Babies In Adorable Costumes
4

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
5

A Guy From E-Town Got A TV Part Thanks To His "Un-Alive" Tik Toks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE