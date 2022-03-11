Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Is Canceled

Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show is ending after one season. Staffers at The Nick Cannon Show were informed at work Thursday that the show won’t be renewed for a second season, and that it would be the final day of production. However, episodes have been pre-taped and banked, so the show will finish out its season with original episodes airing into May.
While the cancellation is sudden, the ending isn’t quite as abrupt as it may seem for the show’s crew and producers — insiders say that a five-week hiatus was already previously planned due to Cannon’s busy schedule with responsibilities for his long-running improv show Wild ‘N Out and Fox’s hit primetime series The Masked Singer, which he hosts.