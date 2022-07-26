      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 8th Child

Jul 26, 2022 @ 6:56am

Just after a recent interview where Nick Cannon admitted to expected at least three more kids this year, number 8 has arrived. 31-year-old model Bre Tiesi gave birth to a son at home with Nick in the tub with her. She shared the whole experience on YouTube!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

When asked recently to define her relationship with Cannon, Tiesi said: “This is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. I’m only worried about my family, I’m worried about my home.”  “All of my needs are met at the end of the day, everything is respectful everything is honest.”

TAGS
birth Bre Tiesi home birth Nick Cannon son
POPULAR POSTS
This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Missed Connections: Shirtless Power Wheels Man & The Osteologist
Teddy Bridgewater Calling On NFL Players To Be Better Role Models
The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On