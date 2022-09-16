Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child

Add another one tot he flow chart of children! Nick Cannon welcomed his 9th child, daughter Onyx Ice, on Wednesday. The baby is Cannon’s first with model LaNisha Cole. He shared the news on Instagram with a photo of himself and Cole with Onyx.

In his post, he alluded to the fact that he can handle the criticism he’s gotten publicly, but it’s tough for other members of his family saying: As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.