Nick Cannon Says His Therapist Thinks He Should Take A Break From Having Kids

Nick Cannon has made headlines for the amount of kids he’s had in a short time, and now says his therapist thinks he should take a breather. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his new daytime talkshow and it segued to his family.
“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”
He said though, “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”
To recap, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion.
Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
MORE HERE