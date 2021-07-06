Nick Cannon Now A Father Of 7

On Saturday, July 3, Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram photos of herself holding a newborn baby, named Zen. She wrote, “I will love you for eternity ♥ 6•23•21.” Nick, 40, liked her post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)
A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)
Alyssa, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, announced her recent pregnancy in January in an Instagram post that she later deleted. Then in May, she posted on Instagram that she plans to name her son Zen S. Cannon, raising speculation that Nick is his father. That has also since been deleted. But then on Father’s Day, she confirm the rumors with a pic showing Nick putting both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the image, “Celebrating you today.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)
CLICK HERE FOR THE TIMELINE FOR ALL HIS KIDS