Nick Cannon Mourns The Loss Of His Youngest Son

Dec 8, 2021 @ 6:43am

Nick Cannon just shared some devastating news, his youngest child has died from a brain tumor.  He made the emotional announcement Tuesday on “The Nick Cannon Show” that his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away from complications from a tumor in his head. They discovered the issue when Zen was about 2 months old and he developed a sinus issue, and they noticed his head seemed large. Doctors said fluid had started to build up in Zen’s head, and they discovered a tumor, which required immediate surgery. Things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving, and the tumor began to grow very quickly. Breaking down, Nick says he spent this last weekend in California with his son, and on Sunday they took a trip to the ocean where Nick held Zen for the last time, he died soon after.

Zen was Nick’s 7th child, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was the 4th of Nick’s kids born in the last year and a half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.

Prior to the tragic announcement, Nick and Alyssa had kept Zen’s health issues private.

