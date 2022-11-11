Nick Cannon Kid Count Up To 12
Nick Cannon’s baby mamas have been making more pregnancy announcements. A few weeks ago, Alyssa Scott announced she is expecting her third and Nick’s 11th child. This comes almost a year since their son Zen, passed away from a brain tumor.
Now, Abby De La Rosa announced on her Instagram story she’s expecting his 12th. They share twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born June 2021. She seemingly confirmed the news with a subtle comment on her Instagram story.
Responding to a post by the account @libras.society, which warned that “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years,” De La Rosa wrote, “lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh.”
With such a large family, how do all of the mothers feel about each other?