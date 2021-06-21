      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 7th Child…And 4th In A Year

Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:42am

Father’s Day was quite busy for Nick Cannon.

Model Alyssa Scott’s Father’s Day post on Sunday seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon. This would be his seventh child and his fourth baby in a year. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story. She had previously posted a now-deleted maternity shot last month captioning the name of her baby at Zen. S. Cannon.

Now to map all of this out for you, he just welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14.

His daughter Powerful Queen arrived in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon.” He also coparents 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016.  He better have excellent organizational skills because that is a lot to keep up with!

