Nick Cannon Explains Having Kids With Multiple Women Because He Doesn’t Want To Own Anyone

Nick Cannon‘s love life has found it’s way into the news and gossip lately after he welcomed his seventh child recently. Most recently, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. A few weeks later, son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was also born. Back in December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden. Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
.@NickCannon answers the question we're all asking… why so many kids?!?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bykMEvBLXl
— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 9, 2021
.@NickCannon answers the question we're all asking… why so many kids?!?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bykMEvBLXl
— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 9, 2021
Now he’s explaining why he’s having so many children with so many different mothers. “Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.”
“The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land,” he continued. “I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”
“I don’t subscribe to that. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he added. “Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.”