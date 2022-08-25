99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nick Cannon Expecting A 10th Child

August 25, 2022 7:36AM EDT
So if you’re keeping up with the Cannon kids…Nick Cannon just welcomed his 8th child a month ago (with Bri Tiesi), is currently awaiting the birth of his 9th and announced a 10th is on the way with model Brittany Bell.  They’re already parents to 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

 

 

Abby de la Rosa is also pregnant with with Cannon’s baby (his 9th), and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. He had claimed he was on a celibacy journey, but fell off the wagon after the passing of his five-month-old with Alyssa Scott, baby Zen.

 

