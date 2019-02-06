Nick Cannon Drags Ariana Grande After Night Out With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nick Cannon took some pretty nasty shots at Ariana Grande on the Wendy Williams Show after a night out with her ex, Pete Davidson.

Things seem to have only gotten worse by the day for Ariana Grande since her very public split from Pete Davidson. But, she also seems to be handling it all like a champ. However, the latest jabs are coming from someone very unlikely. Nick Cannon!

Filling in for Wendy Williams on the Wendy Williams Show yesterday. Regarding his night out with Pete Davidson, he recalls their conversations.

“Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn! We were having some good conversation. We was having cougar conversations. I said, ‘I taught that young boy well. I’m gonna take credit for it. I’m the one that told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman know what she wants. She don’t play no games! She’s serious… That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older.”

This is where he really went in on Grande…

“Them little pop stars, they don’t know! They getting Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi rest-. I’m joking, but that is Ariana Grande’s hand. And I think that’s after she even tried to fix it. That’s some young girl stuff.”

So Nick Cannon draws first blood! Will Ariana fire back? A quick look at her Twitter shows nothing. However she did tweet this video out yesterday. So that’s cool.