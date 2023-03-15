99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Niall Horan’s Hair And Skin Routine Is Probably Longer Than Yours

March 15, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Self care is important and Niall Horan seems to understand that as he shared his 22-step skin and hair routine. He put it out there initially in a Tik Tok and that went viral, so Vogue asked him to go through his full “feel good” beauty routine.

 

As he heads into his thirties, he’s trying to “hang on to the baby face as long as possible”!  So he understands the importance of a routine skin regiment. He starts with lighting a scented candle…and we’re all in. He even uses a steamer. Go big or go home.

