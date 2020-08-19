      Weather Alert

Niall Horan Reveals Painful Foot Injury Obtained After Drinking Beer with His Cousin

Aug 19, 2020 @ 7:22am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Niall Horan performs on SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

If you follow Niall Horan on Instagram, you may have noticed a massive medical boot on his leg and he has finally revealed what happened! During an Instagram Live, Niall revealed he was ‘6 pints deep’ while drinking with his cousin. He decided to chase his cousin and missed the curb and went over his ankle. He snapped all the ligaments around his foot.

OUCH OUCH OUCH! His foot certainly went in the wrong direction. He seems to be recovering fine now!

