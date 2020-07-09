Niall Horan Found A Girlfriend During Lockdown
Niall Horan has been secretly dating designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley for 2 months. A source says, “They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job.” A source said that he’s “very serious about Amelia” and the “lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”
The source also said, “He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal.”
