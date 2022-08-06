      Weather Alert

Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Surprise Fans

Aug 6, 2022 @ 10:42am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lewis Capaldi attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi recently surprised fans in Dublin.

The pair showed up and had an impromptu busking session on Grafton Street. They were also spotted early in the day out shopping and took pics with fans.

Who is the last celeb that you saw in person?

