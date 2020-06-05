NFL Players Send Powerful Message to The League and Public in Video
18 NFL players, including Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu and Cleveland’s Odell Beckham, Jr. have joined together in a video demanding that the NFL admit it wrongly silenced protesters like Colin Kaepernick.
In the video, the NFL stars collectively say “How many times do we have to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest.”
The players in the video then demand the league state “We, the National Football League, condemn racism, the systematic oppression of black people, and admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”
The video was organized by Saints star Michael Thomas after teammate Drew Brees drew backlash for his comments on national anthem protests. It has been established what may happen if the NFL doesn’t comply with its players demands.