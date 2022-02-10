      Weather Alert

NFL Player Takes A Fan To Her Daddy/Daughter Dance

Feb 10, 2022 @ 7:04am

Eleven-year-old Audrey in Texas lost her beloved father and grandfather last year, and she had Daddy Daughter dance coming up. She ended up having an amazing escort to that dance!

Her mom, Holly, reached out to Audrey’s favorite NFL player, Eagles safety Anthony Harris! “I told him about the situation, and surprisingly he was more than willing to do it,” “It happened really fast. He said yes probably about a week before, so it was kind of a whirlwind.” He even paid for Audrey’s dress, shoes, hair, and makeup for the special night out. “She just felt like a princess all night,” Holly said.

How amazing is that?  #FeelGood

 

