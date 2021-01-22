      Weather Alert

NFL Invites 7,500 Healthcare Workers to Attend Super Bowl LV

Jan 22, 2021 @ 11:44am
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

File this under “feel good” news of the day. The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, just announced 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers from around the country are being invited to attend Super  Bowl LV coming up on February 7th!

To make the announcement, Roger Goodell got on a zoom call with Sarasota Memorial Hospital healthcare workers to share the news. In addition, each of the 32 NFL teams will be able to send 4 vaccinated healthcare workers to the game as well.

